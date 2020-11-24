Marcia (Connolly) Ramsay, age 78, of Quincy, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020. Beloved companion to Gilbert Heath, loving mother of the late Gary Ramsay, she is also survived by many cherished cousins. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Marcia's life by gathering for a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.S.P.C.A.



