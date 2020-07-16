Marcia (Bianchi) Sullivan, 88, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Scituate, MA, passed away July 13, 2020 at home. Born in Braintree, she was the daughter of Angelo and Margaret (Reynolds) Bianchi and was one of 4 children. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School and received a B.S. in Business from Simmons College. She was the first person in her family to receive a college degree. She earned her masters degree in Education from Simmons College and went on to teach third grade in the Marshfield Public Schools. Marcia made the decision to leave teaching so that she could dedicate her time, talents and efforts to growing CDF Corporation, the industrial packaging company that she founded with her husband in 1971. With her business background she helped to guide the growth of the company to the global enterprise it is today. Marcia was also an avid golfer, a member of Hatherly Country Club in Scituate, Laurel Oaks and Bent Tree Country Clubs in Sarasota, FL. One of her proudest moments was her first hole-in-one. She volunteered for many years in the Sarasota Public Schools and supported several Sarasota arts and culture institutions. Marcia traveled extensively visiting Europe many times with her husband. One of her favorite memories was celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with the entire family at a villa in Umbria, Italy for the month of August. She and Grandpa Joe also took all the grandchildren to England and France, a challenging and rewarding experience for all. Marcia was the devoted mother of Laura Beechwood and her husband Donald Buchholtz of Dover, MA, Mark Sullivan of Long Island City, NY, and Joseph Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Yael of Duxbury. She was the cherished grandmother of Josh and Kate Buchholtz, Matthew, Emma and Nora Sullivan and Jake, Max and Miles Sullivan. She leaves behind her first great grandchild Sloane Sullivan. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers Marcia asked that a donation in her name be made to the Library Foundation of Sarasota County P.O. Box 17903, Sarasota, Fl 342776 or online at sarasotalibraryfoundation.org
