Margaret Anne (Pidge) DeCouto of Ft. Myers, Fla., formerly of Quincy, Braintree, Randolph, and Norwell, age 78, died February 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Bernard and Lillie Barrows; Loving mother of Susan Sampson and husband Scott of Plymouth, Kim Cleary and husband Kevin of Plymouth, Anne Smith-Yourell and husband Bucky of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Anthony DeCouto and wife Kelly of Norwell; Loving sister of Bernard Barrows and wife Patricia of Quincy, Robert Barrows and wife Rosie of Braintree, and the late Peter Barrows; Loving grandmother of Dylan, Lilly, SSGT James, Jessica, Jacqlyn, Ryan, and Ava; Loving great grandmother of Jasmine, Derek, Logan, and Maverick. Pidgie grew up in Quincy and Braintree. She was a long time employee of Howard Johnson in Quincy and then became the general manager for Marriott/Sodexo food services. She enjoyed reading, gambling, shopping, going to the beach, and she especially loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Village Cemetery, 339 Washington Street, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margaret to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019