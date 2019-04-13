Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Village Cemetery
339 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA
Margaret A. DeCouto Obituary
Margaret Anne (Pidge) DeCouto of Ft. Myers, Fla., formerly of Quincy, Braintree, Randolph, and Norwell, age 78, died February 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Bernard and Lillie Barrows; Loving mother of Susan Sampson and husband Scott of Plymouth, Kim Cleary and husband Kevin of Plymouth, Anne Smith-Yourell and husband Bucky of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Anthony DeCouto and wife Kelly of Norwell; Loving sister of Bernard Barrows and wife Patricia of Quincy, Robert Barrows and wife Rosie of Braintree, and the late Peter Barrows; Loving grandmother of Dylan, Lilly, SSGT James, Jessica, Jacqlyn, Ryan, and Ava; Loving great grandmother of Jasmine, Derek, Logan, and Maverick. Pidgie grew up in Quincy and Braintree. She was a long time employee of Howard Johnson in Quincy and then became the general manager for Marriott/Sodexo food services. She enjoyed reading, gambling, shopping, going to the beach, and she especially loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Village Cemetery, 339 Washington Street, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margaret to the .
