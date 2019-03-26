Margaret A. (Bulger) Desmond of Weymouth, passed away on March 22, 2019, at the age of 92. She was the widow of Francis X. Desmond, who passed away in 1993. She was the mother of Francis Jr. and his wife Jill, John and his wife Robin and Kathleen DiFabio and her husband Ron. Also, she was the grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 12; and great great-grandmother of 1. Margaret was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Finn) Bulger and was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John and Frank, and her sister, Helen. Margaret was a member of St. Albert the Great Church and worked very hard to keep her beloved church open. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and person. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 11:30 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to St. Albert the Great Church, 1130 Washington St., Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019