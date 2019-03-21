Margaret A. "Peggy" Schneider, of Rockland, formerly of South Weymouth, died March 17, 2019. Peggy was a kind and witty woman who loved being around people, especially her family. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards. She will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved daughter of the late William and Evelyn Schneider. Loving sister of Patricia Carter and her husband Michael of South Weymouth, Nancy Wilbur and her husband Walter of Abington and William Schneider and his wife Kimberly of Weymouth. Cherished aunt of Ellen Wenners and her husband Marc of Abington, Kevin Wilbur of Providence, R.I., Kelly Dolan and her husband Joseph of Woburn and Elizabeth Schneider of Weymouth. She is also survived by several great- nieces and nephews and a great great-nephew. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary