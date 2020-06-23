Margaret A. (Kelly) Wallace, lifelong of Dorchester, died on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years of Thomas P. Wallace of Dorchester. Loving mother of Theresa Scanlan of Dorchester, Karen Brennan and her husband Michael of Quincy, Catherine and Deborah Wallace both of Dorchester. Sister of Robert Kelly of Westford, Mary McKenna of Bridgewater, Dorothy Brown of Attleboro and the late Walter Crowley. Cherished grandmother of Michael Molinari of Colorado, Katelyn and Molly Brennan of Quincy. Margaret was born, raised and lived her entire life in Dorchester. She had a lengthy career in the banking industry starting a First National Bank and ending with Santander Bank. Margaret was a member of the K Club at Florian Hall in Dorchester. She enjoyed bingo and playing computer games. Most of all Margaret loved spending time with her family who were the cornerstone of her life. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday 3:00-7:00PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester Lower Mills. Interment will be private. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.