Margaret (Delorey) AuCoin, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 living a blessed 108 years. She was born March 28, 1911, the daughter of Michael and Mary Delorey and prior to living in Hingham, she resided in Weymouth for over 70 years. Margaret (Peggy) was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years Thomas AuCoin, two sons Robert and Stephen AuCoin, a daughter Rita MacMurray, sons-in-law Joseph Abraham, James Thibodeau, Ronald Frongello and a grandson Kevin Cosgrove. She was also predeceased by her sisters Catherine Delorey and Florence Kennedy. Margaret is survived by her daughters Barbara Frongello, Catherine Thibodeau, Martha Abraham, Mary and her husband Robert Cosgrove, Paula and her husband John Hennessy, her son Michael AuCoin, daughter-in-law Valerie AuCoin and son-in-law Charles MacMurray. Margaret's legacy also includes 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She always had a strong will to live and was happiest creating something out of nothing, being visited by her family, playing bingo or listening to music. She was a talented homemaker and expert seamstress throughout her life. Margaret was known for her happy demeanor and showing kindness to all who had the privilege to have known and loved her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For additional information and the online guest book please see McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019