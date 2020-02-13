|
Margaret "Jeanne" Bjorkgren, a gentle soul, joined the angels on January 29, 2020, she was 83 years old and a resident of Cohasset. Jeanne loved collecting rare vintage items, she loved rescuing cats and spent countless hours in her gardens. She enjoyed family visits in her family home of over 100 years and was generous in showing her younger cousins her rare finds, especially antique dolls and explaining their origins. Jeanne graduated from Cohasset and Archbishop Williams High School and went on to work at John Hancock. She attended St. Anthonys Church in Cohasset. Jeanne leaves her close friends, Laurie Leone Gonsalves, Barbara Carlson, David and Laura Coletta and her rescue cat, Ollie. Arrangements will be held at a later date and are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. www.croswellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2020