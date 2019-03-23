|
Margaret C. "Margie" (Sullivan) Goodwin, age 99, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family. Margaret was born in Boston, to the late Garrett T. and Catherine I. (Rohan) Sullivan. She was raised and educated in Boston's South End and had lived in Quincy for forty-eight years. She was employed as an executive secretary for the former Miller Produce Company in New Market Square, Boston for twenty-five years. Previously, she had worked at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston and the Internal Revenue Service, as well as Bell's Furniture Store in Dorchester and the Quincy Mental Health Center. Margie enjoyed reading. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Goodwin. Devoted mother of Margaret C. "Peggy" Corliss and her husband William of Hanover, Harold E. "Joe" Goodwin, Quincy Fire Department, retired, and his wife Gail of Punta Gorda, Florida. Loving grandmother of Thomas M. Corliss of Hanover, Karen M. Parlee of Rockland, Kathleen A. Dougherty of Abington, Donna M. Botsch of Pembroke, Joseph H. Goodwin of Duxbury, and Christopher J. Goodwin of Pembroke. Cherished great-grandmother of sixteen great-grandchildren. Margie was one of ten siblings and is survived by her sister, Frances Zoldos of Biloxi, Mississippi, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. At the request of the family, interment services will be private. For those who wish, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019