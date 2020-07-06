Margaret Colman

Margaret (Wallace) Colman, age 78, of Beverly and formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of James E. Colman, who predeceased her in 2004. She was also predeceased by her youngest son Andrew J. in 2006. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Arthur C and Marguerite (Coste). She grew up in Dorchester, MA and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy and the Chandler School. She and Jim raised their family Kingston, MA and participated in many community organizations and activities. She was a proud mother and grandmother, a loving sister, and had many dear friends. When she was in good health, Margaret was active in life. She worked at Gillette when she was young and then later at the local doctors office, followed by a career at Guardian Insurance for many years. She was an avid reader, a remarkable cook, active parishioner of Saint Josephs, and really loved her town of Kingston, where she formed some very special and close friendships. She enjoyed time with family, from the early camping trips to Sebago Lake, to Cape Breton, and later Florida, as well as time spent socializing with family and her many close friends. She loved these moments, but most especially, time spent with her cherished husband and soulmate Jim. She will be remembered for her smile, her friendship, her resiliency, and her love of family and friends. And, we cannot forget the Red Sox! She is survived by her loving children: James and his wife Patricia of Kingston, MA, Maura Christopher and her husband William of Winchester, MA, and Michael and his wife Denise of Beverly, MA. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, She was also the dear sister of Pauline McKeen and her husband Francis of Bonita Springs, FL and Raymond Wallace and his wife Geraldine of N.Easton, MA. The family would like to extend special appreciation for the nurses and staff at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and Care Dimensions
for the care and comfort they provided. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral mass at Saint Josephs at 272 Main Street, Kingston, MA on Monday, July 6 at 11 am. The burial will be private. Considering precautions with COVID-19, the family completely understands and sincerely respects all decisions on funeral attendance due to the pandemic. We know that she will be dearly missed by many and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St, B-102, Danvers, MA (giving@caredimensions.org)