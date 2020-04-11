|
Margaret "Peggy" Donnelly, 80, of Braintree, formerly of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2020. Born in Brighton, Peggy was the daughter of the late William and Edith Sullivan. A graduate of Mount Saint Josephs Academy, she attended Massasoit Nursing School becoming a registered nurse in 1973. Peggy was passionate about her career in nursing and furthered her education by obtaining her bachelor's degree from UMass-Boston. Peggy devoted her life to caring for others as a nurse and for her loved ones. She always spoke fondly of her time working at the former Quincy City Hospital where she met many of her lifelong friends. Peggy enjoyed dining out, sitting by the ocean, accessorizing her outfits, collecting angel figurines and spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, friendly personality and her favorite saying - "All good things ahead". She was a treasure to all that knew her and will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late James Donnelly Jr. Loving mother of James Donnelly III and his wife Bridget of Weymouth, William Donnelly and his wife Stephanie of Braintree, Jennifer Fahey of Braintree and Sarah Graham and her husband Joseph of Duxbury. Devoted grandmother to her 11 cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Caitlin, James, Emma, Thomas, Hannah, Joseph, Michael, Kerry, William, Allison and great grandchild, Brooke. Beloved sister of Dorothy Flaherty of N. Myrtle Beach, SC. Due to current events, funeral arrangements are private. A public memorial will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family is Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts. HamelLydon.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020