Formerly of Whitman, Margaret E. Killoran, passed away November 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Killoran and the mother of the late John F. Killoran, Jr. Gramdmother of Scott Killoran, Holly Breault, and Sean Killoran of NC. Great-grandmother of John Killoran, Aaron, Drew, and Jason Breault and Bailey and Matthew Killoran. Sister of Marie L. Dupuis of Framingham. Sister of the late Louis Kuntz, Vincent Leon Kuntz and Rose Anne Steele. Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Rte 25, Meredith, NH, Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Memorial Mass live stream at: www. stcharlesnh.org
. Visiting hours are being omitted. Donations in Margaret's memory may be sent to The MSPCA (www.mspca.org
). Arrangements are by the Mortimer - Russell Peck Funeral Homes of Braintree and Weymouth, for further information please see www.peck services.com
.