Margaret "Margie" E. (Kelly) Papile, of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth, died June 3, 2020 after a brief period of failing health. She was 91. Margaret was a kind and loving person who had a smile for anyone she met. She always went above and beyond for her family. Margaret enjoyed her time at Allerton House in Hingham, where she was a member of the Resident Council and a Welcome Ambassador for incoming residents. She was an avid New England sports fan, a fantastic cook and baker, a frequent attendee of Allerton House social activities and enjoyed going out to lunch. She had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh and was known for her caring handwritten notes and cards. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late George W. "Jappa" Papile. Devoted mother of Nancy Provenzano and her husband Richard of Danvers, David Papile of Weymouth, Daniel Papile of Weymouth and the late George Richard Papile. Cherished Grammy of Anthony George Provenzano of Arizona. Loving sister of the late Thomas and Robert Kelly. Also survived by many generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Allerton House at Harbor Park, c/o Employee Appreciation Fund, 15 Condito Road, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.