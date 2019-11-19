|
Margaret E. Troup, 100, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away November 18, 2019. She was the only child born to the late Nils G. and Svea L. (Johnson) Ohlander. Wife of the late Howard D. Troup. Loving mother of H. David Troup Jr. and his wife Nancy (Gammons) of Kingston and Warren D. Troup of Abington and his late wife Deborah (OLeary) Troup. Cherished grandmother of Tracey, Alexis, Lauren, Matthew, Michael and Kristine. great-grandmother of Dylan, Logan, Luke and Mason. She is also survived by many nephews, cousins and extended family. Mrs. Troup was employed by Sawyer & Co. after graduating from Bryant & Stratton College. She also worked for many years for the Quincy Election Department of Precinct 5, St. Johns Church. She was an active member of Quincy Community United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Sigma Phi & United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling and especially relished the times spent with her loving and devoted family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, November 21, at 11 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St. in Quincy. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quincy Community United Methodist Church, 40 Beale St., Quincy, MA 02170.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019