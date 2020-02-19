The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Walsh Obituary
Margaret E. "Peggy" (Grant) Walsh of Quincy, died February 9, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Walsh, she was the devoted sister of the late Teresa A. (Grant) Leschernier, Daniel J. Grant and Francis X. Grant; cherished aunt to Suzanne (Leschernier) Welch of Centerville, Denise Leschernier of Quincy, Elizabeth K. Grant of Quincy, Daniel J. Grant of Holbrook, Timothy F. Grant of Marshfield, Paul R. Grant of Quincy, and Patricia M. Grant of Quincy; great-aunt to Sean, Erin, Daniel, Rachel, Christopher, Thomas, Michael, Delia, Lauretta, Devereux and Grant; great great-aunt to Caylin, Jack and Maggie. Peggy grew up in Boston, the youngest of four children. After graduating from high school, she worked for the New England Telephone Company and the Massachusetts Electric Company. She married her husband Joe of 23 years in 1965 and was a devoted housewife. A great and loyal friend to many, she was honorary aunt to dozens of her friend's children. Her family is grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, February 22, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now