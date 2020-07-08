Margaret Frances Peg Charlton (Blackmur), born in Boston on June 26, 1925 and passed peacefully in Hingham, MA on July 5, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Peg attended Derby Academy, Beaver Country Day School in Brookline and later Katy Gibbs School in Boston. Summers were spent at The Hingham Yacht Club as well as family homes on Marthas Vineyard and Scraggy Neck in Falmouth where Peg enjoyed sailboat racing and the beaches of Buzzards Bay. As an avid writer and historian it was important to Peg to share and preserve her experiences growing up in Hingham during WWII. She penned a book called The War Years Remembered which is written from the perspective of a teenager growing up in Hingham just before, during and after WWII. Derby Academy included Pegs book in their history curriculum and Peg was a guest speaker for the students. Peg worked until the age of 89 as a contributing writer at The Hingham Journal providing historical articles and research for the paper including the Yesteryears photo and the world weather report. She also was a significant contributor of and appearing in the Hingham Shipyard documentary, Remembering the Hingham Shipyard and to the shipyard photo panel project. Peg was predeceased by her parents Richard Blackmur, Sr. and Winifred Blackmur (Marshall), her brother Richard Blackmur, Jr. and his wife Sonja N. Blackmur (Sieling). She is survived by her nephew Stanley and his wife Mary Ann (Rose)of Hingham, MA , her grand-nephews Kevin P.R. Blackmur of Somerville, MA and Caleb D.D. Blackmur and his fiance Allison Achtel of Chicago Illinois and her cousin Heidi Proctor (Visser) of Hingham, MA . Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pegs name to The Hingham Historical Society or The Scituate Animal Shelter. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
