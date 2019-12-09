|
Margaret (Demaggio) Fantucchio, of Pinellas Park, Florida passed away after a brief illness on December 4, 2019, at the age of 92. Born in Quincy, Mass., she resided in Quincy for many years with her husband John Fantucchio. In 1995, they moved to Whitman, Mass. and wintered in Florida before moving there permanently in 2007. She was a seamstress and supervisor in the garment industry for many years. Margaret was one of seven children born to parents Joseph and Lena Demaggio. She is survived by brother John Demaggio; daughter Marie Avitabile and husband Richard; son John Fantucchio and wife Luanne; grandchildren Gina Avitabile, Daniel Avitabile, Scott Fantucchio and Andrew Fantucchio; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services with be on December 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Pinellas Park, Florida; Burial will be at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 9, 2019