|
|
Margaret H. (Eldridge) "Peg" Carey, of Weymouth, died March 26, 2020. Peg was born and raised in North Weymouth. She was a talented rug braider and enjoyed bowling, dancing and music. Peg's family was the center of her life, she never missed her grandchildren's sporting events or special actives. She will be remembered for her sweet, loving and appreciative personality. Peg will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Jim Carey. Loving mother of Steven Carey and his wife Nancy of Weymouth, Cynthia Carey Bovaird of Whitman and James Carey of N.H. Cherished Nana of Matthew Carey, Daniel Carey and Jenna Sullivan and her husband Sean. Devoted Nana-Nana of Devin, Madilyn, Cormac and Corina. Caring sister of late Barbara Fuini. Also survived by extended family and dear friends. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Peg's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peg may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020