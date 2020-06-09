Margaret H. Peg (Haley) Healy, age 87, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Margaret was born in Warren, to the late Daniel and Madeline (Brannagan) Haley. Raised in Warren and Roslindale, she was a graduate of Roslindale High School. Peg was also a graduate of Boston Teachers College. She had lived in Braintree for the past fifty years. Peg was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Cambridge and Braintree Public Schools. She worked at the Donald E. Ross Elementary School in Braintree for twenty years, primarily as an elementary school teacher. She cherished her memories of her kids throughout the years. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree. Peg enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Daniel C. Healy, Jr. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Healy of Malden, and Margaret Meg Healy and her partner Thomas F. Sweeney of Quincy. Peg was predeceased by her siblings, Daniel Haley and Madeline Betty Frew, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and countless Godchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing, on Thursday, June 11, at 10 oclock. Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery. Sacred Heart Church has asked those planning to attend the Funeral Mass to register by calling the parish office at 781-337-6333. Face coverings must be worn and seating is limited inside the church. For those who wish, donations in Pegs memory may be made to the Braintree Public Schools, 348 Pond Street, Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www. thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 9, 2020.