Margaret H. (Bray) Morrill of South Boston, died September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Morrill, she was the devoted mother of Edward A. and his wife Dorothy of Sarasota, Fla., Stephen J. and his wife Sandra of Whitman, Maureen O'Reilly and her husband Joseph of West Bridgewater, Timothy and his wife Donna of Randolph, Margaret Donovan and her husband Timothy of Abington and the late Daniel J. Morrill; daughter-in-law of Edith Morrill of South Boston; sister of Mary Bray (deceased) of South Boston and Stephen Bray (deceased) and his wife Mary of Milton; grandmother of Laura Dana, Lynne DeMarco, Sean and Michael O'Reilly, Christine Wluka, Jaclyn, Catherine, Meghan, Timothy, Patrick, Stephen, Brad, Mark, Aaron Morrill, Terrence, Matthew, Kayleigh Donovan and the late Daniel Morrill; great-grandmother of Taryn, K. Ryan, Stephen and Katelyn Dana, Zachary and Finley DeMarco, Justin, Mora,Jovina, Xander O'Reilly, Dylan, Tyler, John, Brayden and Payton Morrill; great great-grandmother of Emelia O'Reilly. She was a para professional in Boston Public Schools. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston, Wednesday, October 2, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, Old Colony Ave. South, Boston, on Thursday, October 3, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Morrill may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019