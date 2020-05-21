|
|
Margaret Hickey, 67, of New Port Richey Florida, formerly of Canton Massachusetts, passed April 23, 2020. Margie worked at the Sean S Luce School for 22 years as the Administrative Assistant to four Principals. Survived by her husband Vincent, former Head Football Coach/Teacher for 34 years at Blue Hills Regional H.S. Son, Sean and wife Katie Hickey, three grandchildren Riley, Sean, Finnegan Hickey, sister Lois Weiner, brothers John, Kenneth, David Collins. She is predeceased by her parents James W. and Mary (Dulski) Collins, brother James Collins, sister Marie Manning. Visitation: Saturday June 6, 2020 10 a.m. at Dobies Funeral Home, New Port Richey, Florida, followed by 11 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, New Port Richey Florida. Entombment following services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater Florida.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2020