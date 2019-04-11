|
Margaret I. (Brown) Peznola, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Leominster Hospital, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Bob Peznola, she was the loving mother of Robert Peznola Jr. and Jennifer of Rowell, Ga., Colonel USMC (retired) Michael Peznola of Fairfax, Va., Joseph Peznola and Deborah of Thornton, N.H., John Peznola and Buffy of Leominster, Julie Hatt and Peter of Edgartown, and the late Jamie Binney and her surviving husband Scott of Norwood; cherished grandmother of 18; sister of Geraldine Brown of Santa Fe, N.M., David Brown of Sabattus, Maine, and the late James Brown Jr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Margaret's life celebration on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Rural Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
