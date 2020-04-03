|
Margaret J. "Peg" Driscoll, age 68, passed away peacefully while she was asleep on March 28, 2020, after a long and difficult illness. Peg is survived by her sons, Scott C. McCarthy and his wife Laura of Brockton and Andrew K. McCarthy of Rockland. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Driscoll de Alvarado of Worcester; and her nephew ,Patrick J. Alvarado of Lebanon, N.H. Many cousins in New England and beyond also survive her. Born in Boston and raised in Needham, Peg was the daughter of John V. and Margaret A. Driscoll, both of Needham. Peg graduated from Needham High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from University of Massachusetts at Boston. She used her training and talent in mathematics to parley a pioneering and accomplished career in computer programming. Peg retired as an assistant vice-president of State Street Bank. A longtime resident of Rockland, she loved her house and took pride in decorating it. She was a dedicated member of the Church of the Holy Nativity in Weymouth. She collaborated with many of its projects, including serving as parish secretary for several years. Peg was an exceptionally creative individual who pursued various mediums from painting and sculpture to quilting and knitting. Indeed, after she retired, she joined a group of painters, and produced some of her best work. Her creativity in fact was contagious, permeating all aspects of her life and brought her much joy. Services for Peg are private due to the current viral crisis. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date, where her life can truly be honored.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020