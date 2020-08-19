1/1
Margaret J. Hogan
Margaret Jean "Peggy" Hogan of Hanson, formerly of East Weymouth, passed away at South Shore Hospital on August 11, 2020, at the age of 56. Beloved daughter of of Peggy Hogan Norton and the late Harold J. Hogan Jr. Survived by her loving siblings, Nancy J. Hogan and her best friend and partner Carl Dinunno, Bill Hogan and his wife Rhonda of Kingston, Michael Hogan and his wife Diane of Pembroke, Peter Hogan and his wife Debbie of Halifax. Predeceased by her brother David J. Hogan. Cherished aunt of 10 nephews and nieces and 6 great-nephews and nieces, whom she loved so dearly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 9-11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral service will be private. Burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
