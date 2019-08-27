|
|
Margaret J. "Meg" (Adam) Jewell, age 69, passed away on August 1, 2019, in her home in Tewksbury. Meg was the loving wife of the late Richard Jewell; the mother of Janalee Bachand, Steven Ingrassia and the late John Ingrassia Jr.; and a proud grandmother of four. She was born in Greenfield, to Dorothy I. Adam and the late David J. Adam, and was raised in Hingham. Meg graduated from Springfield College in Vermont. She was an artist with fabrics and has left behind many handmade quilts and dolls that will be cherished by her family, as a tribute to her talent and her kind heart. Services will be held on August 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 172 Main St., Hingham. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019