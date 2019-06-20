|
Margaret "Jan" (Ploof) Keeley, of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 14, 2019, after a brave struggle with pneumonia. She's now reunited with her loving partner, the late Harold L. Ploof. She was the loving mother of Jennifer Keeley of Weymouth, and Deborah, John, Cathaleen, Michael, Thomas Ploof and the late James and Harold W. Ploof; adoring Nana to Chris, Brianna and Kaelyn; cherished sister of Patricia Stockbridge of Boston and the late Marie Griffin; and dear aunt of Thomas, Michael and Stephen Stockbridge. She was a caring person who put others before herself. Born October 31, 1947, she was the devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Flaherty) Keeley. Jan loved to have a good time and she was fun to be with. She loved to dance and she could be the life of the party. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and loved to go to Castle Island. She never forgot her Southie roots. Jan would want you to to spend time with your family, take walks on the beach with a loved one and toast to everlasting friendships. She will be deeply missed. A Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1140 Washington St., Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from June 20 to June 21, 2019