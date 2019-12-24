|
Margaret L. (Boudreau) Archibald, "Peg", of Braintree, born and raised in Weymouth, died December 22, 2019. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1961 and retired from Raytheon. Peg's grandchildren Cameron and Devin were the light of her life. She enjoyed meeting up with friends and family for breakfast and was an avid fan of Bingo and trips to the casinos. Beloved wife of the late Donald Archibald. Loving mother of Dawn Gardner and her husband Craig of South Easton and David Lunde of Ariz. Proud grandmother of Cameron and Devin. Dear sister of John Boudreau of Ga., Elizabeth Archibald of Rockland, and Mary Boudreau of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Miriam Boudreau and her brother William Boudreau. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 10 - 12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Peg to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019