Margaret "Peg" M. (Duggan) (Finn) Buchanan of Quincy, formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Somerville, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Urquhart) Duggan. She was a 1946 graduate of South Boston High School, serving 4 years as Class Secretary. She later worked many years in the restaurant industry for John Hancock, The Harvard Club of Boston, Plymouth Country Club and other small venues. Throughout her life, she was actively involved with charitable organizations, proudly supporting the Veterans Organization, , St. Jude and many others. She enjoyed traveling, especially the many years she spent in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was an active resident at The Moorings in Quincy for the past 12 years and a true competitor in the Quincy Senior Olympics. As a passionate and devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, she loved watching the games, whether on television or at the ballpark. One of her happiest memories was celebrating her 90th birthday at Fenway Park September 2018 with her family. She treasured her time with her family and was very proud of them. Margaret was the former wife of the late William J. Finn; and the loving and devoted mother of their eight surviving children, Pamela Haines of Quincy, William "Bill" Finn and his wife Dorothy of Milton, Stephen Finn and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy, Kathleen Collins and her husband Ronald of Quincy, Richard Finn and his late wife Debbie of Fla., Michael Finn and his wife Pamela of Plymouth, Margaret Saliba of Braintree, and Daniel Finn of Bourne; loving sister of Diane Miller, Patricia Feltch and her husband John and Richard "Bud" Duggan and his wife Linda, all of Fla., and the late Patrick, William, and Paul Duggan. She was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 18. She also shared her life with, and was the widow of, William J. Spitz and his children, and Paul "Mike" Buchanan and his children. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, April 29, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Vine Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret's memory to the , 138 Conant St., 1st Floor, Beverly, MA 01915. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary