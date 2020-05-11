Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Powers


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Powers Obituary
Margaret M. Powers (OKeefe) of Pembroke, formerly Dorchester, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born July 12, 1936, she was the daughter of late Hugh P. And Margaret M. (Connolly) OKeefe. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late John J. Powers. Devoted mother of Stephanie Curtis and husband Ronald of Hanover, John J. Powers of Brockton, Alicia Powers-Watkins and husband Brian of Pembroke. Dear sister of the late Hugh P. OKeefe. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Curtis and wife Jenna of Pembroke, Rachael and Aidan Curtis of Hanover, and Brendan Watkins of Pembroke. Great grandmother of Calum Curtis. Due to the current restrictions because of Covid19, visitation and burial will be private. To sign Margarets's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -