Margaret M. Powers (OKeefe) of Pembroke, formerly Dorchester, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born July 12, 1936, she was the daughter of late Hugh P. And Margaret M. (Connolly) OKeefe. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late John J. Powers. Devoted mother of Stephanie Curtis and husband Ronald of Hanover, John J. Powers of Brockton, Alicia Powers-Watkins and husband Brian of Pembroke. Dear sister of the late Hugh P. OKeefe. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Curtis and wife Jenna of Pembroke, Rachael and Aidan Curtis of Hanover, and Brendan Watkins of Pembroke. Great grandmother of Calum Curtis. Due to the current restrictions because of Covid19, visitation and burial will be private. To sign Margarets's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020