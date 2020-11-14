1/1
Margaret M. Stearns
Margaret Marie Stearns, a longtime Hingham resident, 90, died peacefully on November 11, 2020. Cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and beloved wife to Bernard Stearns for 70 years, she was the oldest child of Hanna and Charles Cassidy of Charlestown. A graduate of Girls High Boston, Peggy devoted her 90 years to family and friends. While raising five children she furthered her education at Northeastern University, receiving a certificate in Social Work in 1975. Peggy worked at Carney Hospital, Brockton Multi-Service Center, and retired from the corporate Talbots office, but continued to serve her community. An avid swimmer into her late eighties, Peggy was known for the years she taught swimming lessons to disabled children at the Quincy YMCA. Peggy most recently ran a bridge club at the Hingham Senior Center. Peggy loved to exercise, and travel but most of all loved each of her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her husband Bernard, and their children, Linda Stearns, Bernard and Tricia Stearns, Judy Stearns, Robert Stearns, and Debra Marinelli, Paul and Denise Stearns; grandchildren, Amanda Stearns, Robert and Kyla Stearns, Michael Richard Stearns, Dr. Robert Paul Stearns, Meredith Marie Mayo, Mallory Boyle. Emily Stearns, and Mathew Stearns; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Callen Stearns; siblings, Nancy Kiley and Charles Cassidy. Once the threat of COVID-19 subsides, the family will gather friends and family at a celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to someone in need and think of Peggy, or Norwell VNA, 120 Longwood Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or St. Paul's Church, 147 North Street, Hingham, MA 02043. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home, see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
