Margaret "Peg" Millar, 90, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Vero Beach, Florida. Peg was born May 22, 1930, in Boston, to the late Joseph and Hannah (Myers) Devlin and was raised in Waltham, Mass., attending local elementary schools. Peg worked many jobs before finding her true passion in real estate. After several years in the real estate business, Peg opened her own office in Braintree, Mass., where she became quite successful in running her own company. Peg's business acumen allowed her to retire early, move to the Seacoast and pursue her other loves of painting and gardening. Peg was very active in the Portsmouth community as a member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, Rye Garden Club and the Prescott Parks Arts Festival. Peg was a popular member of these civic organizations and through these connections, she had many friends. The life of the party, Peg especially enjoyed time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son, David Millar and his partner Melissa Currey of Fort Pierce, Fla., four grandchildren, Megan Labranche and her husband Alex, Michelle Grisby and her husband Tommy, Robert Millar and his partner Deianira Larue and William Millar, her sister, Carollee Hayward and her husband Michael of Mill Spring, N.C., as well as several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Peg was sadly predeceased by her son, Dana Millar and her brother Lawrence and his wife Sheri. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Rye Central Cemetary Rye, N.H. All attending shall adhere to the COVID-19 protocol requiring all to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peg's memory can be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or https://nhspca.org
