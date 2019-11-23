|
Margaret (Perucich) Miller, age 97, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family. Margaret was born in Quincy, to the late Anthony and Rita (Fabris) Perucich. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1940. Margaret was a dedicated homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Beloved wife of the late Francis V. Miller. Devoted mother of Francis J. Miller and his wife Barbara of Plymouth, Mary M. MacKinnon and her husband George of Quincy, Thomas J. Miller, MSGT, U.S.A.F., Retired of Plattsburgh, NY and Jayne K. Spengler and her husband Robert of Green Brook, NJ. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late John Perucich and the late Jacqueline Griffin. Dear aunt of William Griffin, Lt., Q.F.D., retired of Hull. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margarets memory may be made to a . Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019