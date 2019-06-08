|
Margaret Butler Sola, passed away peacefully in her home in Seattle, Wash., on March 30, 2019. Born in Brockton, Mass., July 29, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank E. and M. Eva (McSweeny) Butler. Margaret graduated from Radcliffe College and taught elementary school in the Weymouth Public Schools. During retirement, she enjoyed volunteering in her community and at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Margaret was the mother of Kathleen Jewett and the late Eileen Kennedy. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Elise (Patrick), Colin, Graham (Laura) and great-granddaughter, Ashlynn (Brittney). She was the sister of the late Claire E. Butler. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019