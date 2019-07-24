|
Margaret Sugrue - Temple of Fort Myers, Florida died on July 13, 2019 at the age of 84. Margaret was born in Boston, on September 20, 1934 to the late Daniel and Hannah Sugrue. She was the widow of Maurice Temple. She is survived by her sisters, Jane (Sugrue) Pettinelli of Quincy, MA and Teresa (Sugrue) Brennan of Stoughton, Mass. She is preceeded in death by her siblings, Anna (Sugrue) McLaughlin, Joseph Sugrue, Mary (Sugrue) Toomey and Daniel Sugrue. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many great great-nieces and great great-nephews. She served as a nun with the Sisters of Charity for 25 years as a teacher. She continued her love of teaching in the Boston public schools until her retirement. Her love of traveling allowed her to take journeys to some very exotic places and she loved to share these adventures through her pictures. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed. A private celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 26, at Immaculate Conception in Stoughton, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019