1/1
Margaret T. Lipfin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret T. "Peggy" Lipfin of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, passed away with her family by her side on November 9, 2020. Peggy was born in Boston, to the late Francis and Margaret Keenan. She grew up in South Boston and attended South Boston High School. Peggy worked for many years as an activities director at Bayside Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting the casino. Beloved wife of the late George E. Lipfin. Loving mother of William F. Carleton Jr. and his wife Dawn Lynne of Whitman, Shawn P. Carleton of Weymouth, Annemarie E. Perkins and her husband Thomas of FL and James J. Carleton and his wife Lauren of Needham. Dear sister of Marie Gurley and her husband James of Dorchester and Frank Keenan of Weymouth. Proud grandmother of Courtney, Ryan, Ashleigh, Victoria, Kathryn, Gavin, James, Brenna and Andrew. Longtime companion of John Delorey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Peggy to the American Cancer Society, 3 Spleen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For those who cannot gather together with Peggy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Those that cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
3 Charles Street
Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved