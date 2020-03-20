Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Parish
1689 Center St
West Roxbury,, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Benedict Cemetery,
409 Corey St
West Roxbury,, MA
View Map
Marguerite McCauley Obituary
Marguerite "Peggy" (Peeler) (Dailey) McCauley, 93, born in Boston, in 1926, died March, 16, 2020, surrounded in love by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Cornelius McCauley and Madeline Audrey Sullivan-McCauley, her brother, Arthur McCauley, grandson, Matthew Stephen McCauley, her first husband, Roy Peeler, her second husband, Dr. Charles Dailey, her beloved son-in-law, Dion Patrick DunLany, sisters-in-law, Helen McCauley, Kathleen "Chickie" McCauley, and lifelong friend, Virginia "Ginny" Davidson, and devoted friend, Arthur Sacco. She is survived by her brother, Martin Daniel McCauley Sr., her children, Martin Roy Peeler his wife Nancy, Marguerite Anne Peeler-DunLany, Stephen Patrick McCauley his wife Debra; six loving granddaughters; great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. She was a stunningly beautiful, elegant and gracious woman her whole life. She will be most remembered for her kindness and generosity to friends and strangers alike. She was an ardent student of Irish culture, history, music, language and, in particular, the Irish Literary Revival. She will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. Visiting hours to be held on Sunday, March 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Parish, 1689 Center St., West Roxbury. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to International Hearing Dog, Inc., 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, CO 80640. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -