Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Marguerite P. DiPaolo, 100, of Quincy passed away January 26, 2020. She was one of 4 children to the late Eleanor DiBona. Beloved wife of nearly 70 years to the late Daniel DiPaolo. Loving mother of Daniel DiPaolo of Quincy, Dominic DiPaolo and his wife Maureen of Canton, Ronald DiPaolo and his wife Suzanne of Falmouth and the late William DiPaolo and his late wife Nancy. Cherished Grandmother of Courtney and her husband Sean Whelan of Falmouth, Erika and her husband Mark Hammar of North Andover, Christine and Shawn Draper of Milton and Daniel DiPaolo of Quincy. Survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday January 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. also at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
