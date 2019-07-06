Marguerite R. (Callahan) Bluthardt, of Dorchester, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice in Milton. She was 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert Edward Bluthardt. Devoted mother of Robert F. Bluthardt and his wife Valerie of San Angelo, TX, Tom Bluthardt of South Boston and John Bluthardt and his wife Dina Siegal of Jamaica Plain. Loving grandmother of Carolyn, Anna and the late Natalie Bluthardt. Also surv- ived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Preceded in death by her cherished parents Frank and Maude Agnes (Lutes) Callahan and her dear sister Ethel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, July 8th from 10 AM to 11:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, July 8th at 11:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Ceme- tery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Marguerite's name to any animal welfare organization of your choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019