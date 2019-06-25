Maria Viscariello Anoli died peacefully early in the morning June 22, 2019, with her children at her side, from complications of glioblastoma. She joined her husband Luigi, who predeceased her in 2000. Heaven gained a gardener. She was seventy-five years old. Born in Airola, Italy, Maria emigrated to the United States in 1962 at eighteen years of age. She quickly established herself as a gifted seamstress, eventually building a career as a dressmaker. In 1966, she married Luigi Anoli of East Boston, joining him in life and in business making Luigi's the finest hair salon for men and women in Plymouth. Maria had a loyal following and dedicated clientele who she remained committed to even in semi-retirement. She was a gifted stylist and colorist. The care for her ladies was evident in the proud manner that they carried themselves with when they left the salon every Saturday morning. Maria and Luigi had three children, Louie of Plymouth, Roberto (died 1972), and Tina Anoli Parlatore of Kingston, N.H. In1996, she opened Maria of Italy in Plymouth, quickly establishing herself as a premier bridal boutique on the South Shore. Her shop was a destination experience; many brides walked down the aisle wearing one of Maria's signature dresses. Maria will be remembered as a pillar of the community. Ever dedicated to her family, her home and theirs were the scenes of many celebrations. Her large extended family was her life blood. She was generous with her time and talents, always willing to help her friends and neighbors whether preparing a meal, hemming a skirt, or quietly sitting and sharing a glass of wine. She had a sharp wit, happy and positive disposition, and an incredible sense of humor. Her strength in the face of her illness remains an inspiration to those who knew and loved her. Always an avid gardener, Maria transformed her home into a living masterpiece of flowers, shrubs, and trees. Walking along the bike path near her home, visitors marveled at her dedication and spirit. This living memorial will remain a testament to Marias love of the outdoors for years to come. Maria is survived by her son, Louie; her daughter, Tina and her husband John, along with their children, Gianna and Stella. She was predeceased by her brother, Antonio. Her sister-in-law, Antoinette, resides in Plymouth. Maria is also survived by her brothers, Pasquale and his wife Francesca, John and his wife Eugenia, Domenic and his wife Fay; all of Plymouth. Finally, her sisters, Vincenza (died 1952) Filomena, and Francesca, also of Airola, Italy. Also, her brother-in-law, Ronald Anoli and his wife Elaine of Chelsea. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Plymouth, Boston, and Italy. Finally, Maria leaves an entire community of friends and acquaintances as varied as the flowers in her garden. Friends may celebrate her life at Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. There will be a Mass of Christian burial celebrated from St. Mary Church, 313 Court St., at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27,2019. The burial will take place at Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth, following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, the Maria Anoli Research Fund, https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/1803925. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary