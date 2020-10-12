Maria Shade

Maria (Lebedew) Shade, of Dedham, passed away October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vasiley Shade. Devoted mother of Tamara Cascarano and her husband Mark of Randolph and the late Alexander Lebedew. Sister of the late Savely and Maxime Lebedew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service in the Russian Orthodox Church of the Epiphany, 963 South St., Roslindale, Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10a .m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Interment in The Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com
. Arrangements by P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, West Roxbury.