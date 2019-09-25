|
|
Marian (Amour) Purcell, of Braintree, formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully after a period of failing health, September 23, 2019, at the age of 92. Wife of the late Frank W. Purcell, she was the loving mother of Annie Purcell of Cohasset, Peggy Martin of Brockton, Marian McDermott of Easton, Frank W. Purcell of Portland, Ore., and Ginny Purcell of Braintree. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Marian had lived in Braintree for over 60 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hour Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. Burial will take place in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave a sympathy message or to view the complete obituary, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019