Mariann E. Haslett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mariann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mariann E. (Barrasso) Haslett, of Weymouth, originally Hingham, died June 9, 2020. Mariann graduated from Hingham High School class of '78 and got her Human Services degree from Northeastern University. She was proud of her writing skills and won a contest through Northeastern and went on to get her paralegal certificate from Northeastern University. She was a dedicated mother and always very proud of her son's accomplishments in his life. She will be missed by those who knew her. Daughter of the late Ernest and Madelyn (Cuneo) Barrasso. Loving mother of Matthew Haslett of Dorchester. Cherished sister of Deborah Kelly of Fla., Marilyn Gregory of Concord, Lotta Stroud of Miss., Lisa Dragovich of Miss., and Sheila Stith of N.C. Loving aunt of Christopher and James Kelly Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mariann to a charity of your choice. Please visit website at www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved