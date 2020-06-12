Mariann E. (Barrasso) Haslett, of Weymouth, originally Hingham, died June 9, 2020. Mariann graduated from Hingham High School class of '78 and got her Human Services degree from Northeastern University. She was proud of her writing skills and won a contest through Northeastern and went on to get her paralegal certificate from Northeastern University. She was a dedicated mother and always very proud of her son's accomplishments in his life. She will be missed by those who knew her. Daughter of the late Ernest and Madelyn (Cuneo) Barrasso. Loving mother of Matthew Haslett of Dorchester. Cherished sister of Deborah Kelly of Fla., Marilyn Gregory of Concord, Lotta Stroud of Miss., Lisa Dragovich of Miss., and Sheila Stith of N.C. Loving aunt of Christopher and James Kelly Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mariann to a charity of your choice. Please visit website at www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.