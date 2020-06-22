Marianne A. St. Andre, age 62, of Agawam, formerly of Abington and Braintree, died unexpectedly, Friday, June 19, 2020. Marianne was born in Boston, to the late Edward A. and Dora S. "Dolly" (Lane) St. Andre. Raised and educated in Braintree, she earned her Bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. She had lived in Agawam for twenty-four years, previously in Abington and Braintree. Marianne was the owner and operator of Marianne's Custom Crafts for many years. A creative person, she was skilled at sewing and loved selling her products. She loved animals and minions. Most of all, Marianne enjoyed helping and caring for others. Beloved wife of Howard A. Kanegsberg. Devoted mother of Jason Penney and his wife Denise of Nashua, N.H. Loving grandmother of Rachel, Vanessa, and Laura Penney. Visiting hours, operating in accordance with current guidelines, will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 23, from 2 | 4 p.m. At Marianne's request, interment will take place privately. For those who wish, donations in Marianne's memory may be made to your local food bank, animal shelter, or the charity of your choice. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.