|
|
Marianne DiBona, 58, longtime resident of Weymouth, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 14, 2019, following an illness. Born in Quincy, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dwight and Mary Ann (Dunfey) DiBona. Marianne enjoyed going out, whether it be to eat at a restaurant, go to the grocery store or get her hair done. Marianne also enjoyed going to the parks and beaches for walks. She found her second family at her home in Weymouth and is survived by the staff there and her "sisters" Florence, Adrianna and Lorna. She is also survived by her many friends at the VinFen Day Program. A visitation will take place on Monday, June 24, from 10-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral home service at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate. She will be laid to rest beside her parents in Union Cemetery in Scituate. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , donate3.cancer.org. Online obituary and guest book at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 20, 2019