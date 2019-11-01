Home

Marianne (O'Toole) Walsh, 62, "OFD", passed away peacefully at Bay Path, after a courageous 30 year struggle on October 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James E. Walsh of Pembroke. Devoted mother of Brendan of Pembroke, Sarah of Bourne, Jamie and his wife Raeann of Canton, and Jonathon and his wife Meghan of Hanover. Nanna Min to Jake, Isabelle, Abby, Casey and Ryan. Loving daughter of the late Marty and Rita (Foley) O'Toole. Dear sister of Karen of Kingston and Joanne of Maine. Min's family will remember her for being the most honest, caring, and quite possibly the toughest chick to come out of her hometown. For 35 years, she constantly reminded Jim there is "No Door in Dau-chester". Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Donations in Min's memory can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 or www.arlboston.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019
