Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Pius X Church
Milton, MA
Marie A. Lewis


1931 - 2019
Marie A. Lewis Obituary
Marie A. Lewis of Milton passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Duffly) Lewis, she was the dear sister of Rosemary H. Lewis and her twin Marjorie A. Lewis, both of Milton, and the late Edith, John, Helen, William, Ruth and Paul Lewis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019
