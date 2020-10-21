1/1
Marie A. Marini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A. (DeNicola) Marini, age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Quincy, to the late Luigi and Mary (Chignola) DeNicola, she was raised there and was a graduate of North Quincy High School. She had lived in Quincy for the past ten years, previously in Braintree for thirty years, and earlier in Quincy. Marie worked alongside her late husband, Gino, at their family-run business, the former Fashion Quality Cleaners in North Quincy, for twenty years. Marie was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her granddaughters, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. Beloved wife of the late Gino Marini. Devoted mother of Roger R. Marini and his wife Cheryl of South Carolina, Darlene M. Marini of Braintree, and Robert E. McAdam of Bourne. Loving grandmother of Meredith, Angela, Rosina, Aleta, Christina, Gianna, Bianca, and Kristin. Cherished great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Joseph DeNicola of Hingham and Norma Twomey of Norwell. Marie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Flora Marini of New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved