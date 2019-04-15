|
Marie Anne Mildram, 86, of Greenville, S.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Boston, to Susanna and Joseph Sampias, she graduated from Girls High School in Boston before entering a career in banking. An avid seamstress, Marie also enjoyed crafting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, David Mildram. Marie is survived by her daughters, Susan Shaffer (Brian) and Sarah Bradley (Michael); grandchildren: Sarah, Hannah, Eli, Rebecca, Sophie, and Xenia Meholick, and Kyle and Tyler Bradley; and former son-in-law, Mark Meholick. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Greenville, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , . Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Sign online guest book at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019