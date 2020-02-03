|
Marie A. Orfao, of Hull, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Webster Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Rockland. She was 84. Marie was the loving sister of John Orfao and his wife Virginia of Hull and the late Joseph Orfao. She was the devoted aunt of David Orfao and his wife Mary Beth of Cambridge, JoAnn McIntosh and her husband David of Hinesville, Georgia, Elizabeth Mele and her husband Robert of Hull, Michael Orfao and his wife Nancy of Framingham, Philip Orfao and his wife Cathleen of Manchester, New Hampshire, John Orfao and his partner Michelle of Lacey, Washington, Janet Riscica and her husband Tony of Niskayuna, New York, Gina Gerfao and her wife Sierra-Marie of New Haven, Connecticut and the late Linda Belanger. Marie is also survived by many loving great and great great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, at St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with interment in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's name may be sent to St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020