Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
1929 - 2020
Marie A. Rose Obituary
Marie A. (Shinn) Rose of Quincy passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at age 90. Raised and educated in New Jersey, she lived most of her life in Quincy. A devoted wife and mother, and friend to many, she was an avid bingo player and always helped those in need. The beloved wife of the late Jesse G. Rose, Marie was the loving mother of Darlene Kerr of Goshen, NY, David Rose of Everett, James Rose of Braintree and the late Sheila Rose; dear grandmother of Raymond J. Rose of Quincy, Jeffrey Rose of Quincy and Kevin Rose of Braintree; and is also survived by her great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020
